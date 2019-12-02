<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Door to Window Transformation in Lebanon Home

PostedbyNikki Martin

on December 2, 2019

Project Scope

This Lebanon, Ohio, homeowner wanted to change up the function of their home a bit. They wanted the space which had previously been occupied by a hinged patio door system to simply be windows instead. 

We installed a wood picture window framed by two wood double-hung windows to provide an expansive view in place of the old patio door.

Before and after composite photo comparing an old patio door to a new wood window

