Door to Window Transformation in Lebanon Home
PostedbyNikki Martin
on December 2, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Lebanon, OH
Age of Structure:
1997
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room
Products Used:
This Lebanon, Ohio, homeowner wanted to change up the function of their home a bit. They wanted the space which had previously been occupied by a hinged patio door system to simply be windows instead.
We installed a wood picture window framed by two wood double-hung windows to provide an expansive view in place of the old patio door.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.