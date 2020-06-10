Freeman - Okeana
on June 10, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Okeana, OH
Age of Structure:
1990
Area of Structure Involved:
Front and back windows
Products Used:
The team at Pella Windows & Doors of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky installed Fossil colored 250 Series Double Hung windows with between-the-glass grilles giving the home a modern update as well as improving energy efficiency.
Before
After
