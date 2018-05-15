<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Office With Retail Historic Building Renovation By Local Architect

PostedbyFred Cernetisch

on May 15, 2018

Project Scope

A local architect is renovating the 100+ year old building in Covington, KY to become a beautiful office space. The historic building was completely gutted only to be restored to its former glory. The first floor will an office for the architect and the upstairs will be rented space. Wood double-hung windows and wood entry doors were used throughout the building. 

Before

before shot of historic building renovation

After

wood double-hung window replacement on historic building renovation
double-hung wood window replacement on historic building renovation
close up of wood window replacement detail

