Architect Office With Retail Historic Building Renovation By Local Architect
PostedbyFred Cernetisch
on May 15, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Covington, KY
Age of Structure:
100+ years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire building
Products Used:
A local architect is renovating the 100+ year old building in Covington, KY to become a beautiful office space. The historic building was completely gutted only to be restored to its former glory. The first floor will an office for the architect and the upstairs will be rented space. Wood double-hung windows and wood entry doors were used throughout the building.
Before
After
