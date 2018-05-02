Historic Charm Meets Modern Design
PostedbyJim Frey
on May 2, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Ft. Thomas, KY
Age of Structure:
100 years+
Area of Structure Involved:
All areas of the home
Products Used:
The restoration of this 100+ year old home in Fort Thomas, KY was quite the job! We replaced all the windows throughout the house with black fiberglass windows. Awning and double-hung windows were used for the historic style, but the black fiberglass material gives the windows a modern twist.
Working on a home this old can be challenging. The opening for the first floor entry door was relocated back to its original location. A wood entry door was added in mahogany. The end result is stunning. The home has all the historic charm appropriate to its age with modern design elements implemented throughout.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.