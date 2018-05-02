Historic Charm Meets Modern Design

The restoration of this 100+ year old home in Fort Thomas, KY was quite the job! We replaced all the windows throughout the house with black fiberglass windows. Awning and double-hung windows were used for the historic style, but the black fiberglass material gives the windows a modern twist.

Working on a home this old can be challenging. The opening for the first floor entry door was relocated back to its original location. A wood entry door was added in mahogany. The end result is stunning. The home has all the historic charm appropriate to its age with modern design elements implemented throughout.