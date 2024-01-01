Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky
Casement and double-hung windows are classic styles that remain popular around Louisville, Lexington, and Cincinnati. Black-on-black fiberglass frames are a good option to give these classic windows a fresh look in the Modern Farmhouses, Ranch-style and two-story homes going up in new construction homes in the Cincy suburbs of Anderson and Deerfield or the booming areas outside Louisville like Shelbyville and Spencer County. Paired with large bi-fold or multi-slide patio doors, your home will be full of style and natural light.
The experts at Pella of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will help you choose the best style, placement, use, orientation, direction, and energy-efficient features for your budget. Choosing windows and doors from Pella will ensure that no matter what design style you choose, the windows and doors will match your aesthetic and complete the look you're trying to achieve. We start at the beginning to walk you through every important detail to find the right fit windows and doors for your new home.
View new construction projects in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky
