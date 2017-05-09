New Homes in Columbia Tusculum
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky
on May 9, 2017
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Columbia Tusculum, OH
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This new construction home built by Andrew James Custom Builders is located in Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood, Columbia Tusculum. Pella wood windows and wood entry doors were used throughout the house. Black exterior cladding was used for a more contemporary look on the windows. Exterior cladding can help protect the wood windows from the elements.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.