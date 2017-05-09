<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Homes in Columbia Tusculum

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

on May 9, 2017

new construction town homes in cincinnati get wood windows and wood entry doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Columbia Tusculum, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Wood Entry Doors

This new construction home built by Andrew James Custom Builders is located in Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood, Columbia Tusculum. Pella wood windows and wood entry doors were used throughout the house. Black exterior cladding was used for a more contemporary look on the windows. Exterior cladding can help protect the wood windows from the elements.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

