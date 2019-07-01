Replacement Wood Windows Update Historic Home Solarium
Clifton Gaslight District is located in the north central part of Cincinnati. This area offers a diversity of retail locations and eclectic dining and drinking establishments.
It is still lit by original gas lamps, the namesake for the “Gaslight District.” This village-like, tree-lined community features streets with historic homes and mansions.
Michael and Rob are owners of a historic Gaslight District house that was built in 1905. Their favorite part of their home is the solarium. They love being able to sit out there to relax and enjoy the view. However, the primitive single-pane windows and the lack of screens limited when the space could be used.
The vision was to make the space enjoyable year-round while staying true to the original wood windows of this historic home. Additionally, they wanted a product that was easy to maintain.
Michael and Rob brought Pella in to help make their vision a reality. Working with our team member Justin, they decided to go with the Lifestyle Series wood windows with aluminum clad exteriors. They installed a combination of casement and double-hung windows with a dark interior finish.
The combination of windows allows for a cross breeze during the warmer months while also enhancing the view. The dual pane Low-E argon panes also provide great insulation during the cold winter months.
We were very excited that we were able to meet Michael and Rob’s expectations for this project. We hope they will enjoy many more relaxing mornings from this beautiful room.
