Replacement Wood Windows Update Historic Home Solarium

Clifton Gaslight District is located in the north central part of Cincinnati. This area offers a diversity of retail locations and eclectic dining and drinking establishments.

It is still lit by original gas lamps, the namesake for the “Gaslight District.” This village-like, tree-lined community features streets with historic homes and mansions.

Michael and Rob are owners of a historic Gaslight District house that was built in 1905. Their favorite part of their home is the solarium. They love being able to sit out there to relax and enjoy the view. However, the primitive single-pane windows and the lack of screens limited when the space could be used.