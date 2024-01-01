Covington, KY Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Covington
A popular place to live in Kenton County, Covington is a suburban-esque city in Kentucky, which sits directly across Cincinnati on the Ohio River. A city full of historic charm, Covington is home to a range of architectural styles — from Queen Anne, Second Empire, and Italianate to Craftsman, Federal, and Greek Revival. Let’s explore the current window and door trends in Covington and throughout communities like Mutter Gottes, Westside, Austinburg, Latonia, Wallace Woods, and more.
Covington Popular Local Trends & Styles
Bay Windows
Bay windows are a popular choice for historic homes. This window style allows plenty of natural light and gives you extra space since they jut out beyond the walls. Opt for wood bay windows to stay true to your home’s historic architecture.
Stylish Exterior Doors
Your home’s exterior doors make a huge difference in curb appeal. Whether you’re looking for a front door replacement or patio doors, the door you choose can entirely change your home’s function and style. Sliding and multi-slide doors are popular patio door options that let in an abundance of natural light, allow you to maximize your square footage, and create a seamless transition to your outdoor living spaces.
Historic Homes
Covington is full of historic homes, which have beautifully unique architecture. Many of these homes will eventually, if not now, need a window replacement. Wood windows can help you maintain your home’s historic integrity — plus, they can be customized to best match your needs and preferences.
