Newport, KY Windows and Doors

Across from Cincinnati and nestled on the Ohio River, Newport, Kentucky is a popular suburb in Campbell County. This community, which offers residents an urban-suburban feel, has a rich history and diverse culture that’s reflected in its unique architecture. Many neighborhoods have homes that mirror the city’s historic charm — from Queen Anne, Colonial Revival, and Greek Revival to Italianate, Bungalow, and Craftsman. Let’s explore Newport's top window and door trends and its communities like Cliffview, Clifton, Buena Vista, and more.
Newport Popular Local Trends & Styles
Awning Windows
Awning windows are a great fit for any home style. They maximize natural light, enhance ventilation, and can be made with highly durable, energy-efficient materials. These windows can be designed with a range of finishes and materials, which you can choose based on your unique needs.
Bay Windows
Bay windows are a popular window type for historic homes. This window style juts out from your walls, giving you extra space inside. Plus, they maximize your home’s natural light and view of the great outdoors.
Sliding Patio Doors
Whether you’re building new or updating your traditional home sliding glass doors allow you to maximize your home’s natural light, view, and square footage. Plus, you can create a seamless transition to your outdoor living spaces.
