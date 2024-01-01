Newport, KY Windows and Doors

Across from Cincinnati and nestled on the Ohio River, Newport, Kentucky is a popular suburb in Campbell County. This community, which offers residents an urban-suburban feel, has a rich history and diverse culture that’s reflected in its unique architecture. Many neighborhoods have homes that mirror the city’s historic charm — from Queen Anne, Colonial Revival, and Greek Revival to Italianate, Bungalow, and Craftsman. Let’s explore Newport's top window and door trends and its communities like Cliffview, Clifton, Buena Vista, and more.