4 Reasons Harrisburg Homeowners Choose Pella for Their Replacement Windows and Doors
on May 3, 2023
Choosing the right replacement windows and doors is essential to keeping your home updated and comfortable – both in the present and in the future. We’ve compiled the top four reasons why Harrisburg, PA homeowners are choosing to work with Pella for their window and door replacements. Read on to see how we can help bring your vision of a stylish, energy-efficient home to life with our expertise.
When to Buy Replacement Windows and Doors in Harrisburg
Homeowners in Harrisburg, PA replace their windows and doors for a variety of reasons. For example, if your windows are starting to show wear or are becoming harder and harder to use, then it may be time to look into replacement windows. Another good sign that you’re ready to replace your windows and doors is if you are feeling cold drafts coming into your house or if your energy bill is going up an unreasonable amount for seemingly no reason.
At Pella of Harrisburg, we believe that your door and window replacements should do more than simply solve a problem. Our dedication to excellence means that Pella customers can depend on exceptional benefits with their window and door replacement, ranging from customized style solutions to added durability and functionality. Here are the top four benefits clients can expect when choosing Pella of Harrisburg.
1. Variety of Options
We offer a variety of materials for our windows and doors. For example, you can choose from wood, vinyl, or fiberglass. Each of these window and door frame materials has its own benefits. Wood windows are easily customized and can bring warmth to your home. Fiberglass windows are extremely durable and offer sleek frames for a contemporary look. Vinyl windows are an affordable option for your home that doesn’t sacrifice performance or style.
2. Innovation
At Pella of Harrisburg, we strive to innovate when it comes to our windows and doors. Our innovative products help improve functionality and can add convenience to your life. For instance, we offer features like blinds and shades between the glass to create an easy-to-use and clean solution for window treatments.
Other innovations include our various screen options, like our retractable Rolscreen and our hidden screen. The hidden screen is featured on our vinyl windows: there when you open the window to let in the fresh air and disappears for an unobstructed view when the window is closed.
Another great innovation that we have for our fiberglass awning and casement windows is the easy-slide operator. This innovation replaces the outdated and hard-to-use crank, so instead you can easily slide your windows open and closed.
3. Security
Our windows and doors offer several different security options. For example, our windows feature different types of locks, like our cam-action locks. Our doors are also secured and feature various options to keep them locked.
Another great feature that you can add to your windows and doors is smart home technology. This technology can give you peace of mind as it lets you know when your windows and doors have been opened.
4. Energy Efficiency
Your old windows might be letting in outdoor air, forcing your heating and cooling system to work harder to keep your home comfortable. The result? A less-than-ideal interior climate and a higher utility bill. Investing in quality replacement windows from Pella can help fix this. Our energy-efficient products will add comfort to your home year-round and aid in reducing your energy bill.
There are multiple ways that we at Pella can help improve your home’s energy efficiency with our windows. For example, you can upgrade to triple-pane glass for increased insulation. Insulated glass helps to slow the transfer of heat to keep your home at a more comfortable temperature.
We can also help you select the best type of glass coating, like Low-E glass, optimized for the climate in the Harrisburg area. Since proper installation is key for your windows and doors to perform their best, our team takes the installation of your products seriously.
See Local Projects Done by Pella of Harrisburg
To help you visualize how Pella of Harrisburg can help you get the most out of your window and door replacement projects, we’ve created a quick summary of a few of our favorite local projects. Take a peek at the following projects to see how we’re able to execute our clients’ goals. many replacement window and door projects in your local area:
- We replaced an old, gray sliding patio door with a new, red sliding door on this Middletown, Pennsylvania, home. The new wood door gives the exterior a pop of color and improves visual appeal. The wood patio door features blinds between the glass for convenience and privacy. With the replacement patio door, we also installed two side windows to complete the overall look.
- We installed our Lifestyle Series windows to this kitchen in Etters, Pennsylvania. The wood casement windows in the kitchen and living room are great for letting natural light and fresh air in. These replacement windows also feature triple-pane glass to improve energy efficiency in the home. To help personalize this look and add visual appeal, these homeowners also opted for stylish grilles. Overall, the replacement windows added many benefits to the kitchen and dining room.
- This home in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, was undergoing a complete remodel and we were happy to help replace its windows and doors. The renovated home features new fiberglass awning and double-hung windows, along with fiberglass sliding doors. The new fiberglass windows and doors are durable, low maintenance, and help modernize the home.
