4 Reasons Harrisburg Homeowners Choose Pella for Their Replacement Windows and Doors

2. Innovation

At Pella of Harrisburg, we strive to innovate when it comes to our windows and doors. Our innovative products help improve functionality and can add convenience to your life. For instance, we offer features like blinds and shades between the glass to create an easy-to-use and clean solution for window treatments.

Other innovations include our various screen options, like our retractable Rolscreen and our hidden screen. The hidden screen is featured on our vinyl windows: there when you open the window to let in the fresh air and disappears for an unobstructed view when the window is closed.

Another great innovation that we have for our fiberglass awning and casement windows is the easy-slide operator. This innovation replaces the outdated and hard-to-use crank, so instead you can easily slide your windows open and closed.

3. Security

Our windows and doors offer several different security options. For example, our windows feature different types of locks, like our cam-action locks. Our doors are also secured and feature various options to keep them locked.

Another great feature that you can add to your windows and doors is smart home technology. This technology can give you peace of mind as it lets you know when your windows and doors have been opened.

4. Energy Efficiency

Your old windows might be letting in outdoor air, forcing your heating and cooling system to work harder to keep your home comfortable. The result? A less-than-ideal interior climate and a higher utility bill. Investing in quality replacement windows from Pella can help fix this. Our energy-efficient products will add comfort to your home year-round and aid in reducing your energy bill.

There are multiple ways that we at Pella can help improve your home’s energy efficiency with our windows. For example, you can upgrade to triple-pane glass for increased insulation. Insulated glass helps to slow the transfer of heat to keep your home at a more comfortable temperature.

We can also help you select the best type of glass coating, like Low-E glass, optimized for the climate in the Harrisburg area. Since proper installation is key for your windows and doors to perform their best, our team takes the installation of your products seriously.