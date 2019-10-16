<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Window Replacement First Step in Restoration of 1800s Home

Pella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on October 16, 2019

Before

Exterior view of historic brick building with new wood windows

After

Side exterior view of red brick building with white wood double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Lancaster, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    1800's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire building

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This Lancaster, Pennsylvania, home was originally built in the 1800s and is now being restored.

We wanted to install windows that would renovate and rejuvenate the old home but also remain true to the historical aspect of the home.

While the full restoration isn't done yet, the new wood windows have been installed and already look great. We're excited to see the final result once the full restoration is completed!

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

