Architect Series Window Replacement First Step in Restoration of 1800s Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on October 16, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Lancaster, PA
Age of Structure:
1800's
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire building
Products Used:
This Lancaster, Pennsylvania, home was originally built in the 1800s and is now being restored.
We wanted to install windows that would renovate and rejuvenate the old home but also remain true to the historical aspect of the home.
While the full restoration isn't done yet, the new wood windows have been installed and already look great. We're excited to see the final result once the full restoration is completed!
