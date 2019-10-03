Harrisburg August Trend of the Month: Four-Season Rooms

Our sales team sees some of the best and newest trends when they’re out spending time with their customers and helping them to replace their windows and doors. They’re all throughout our city each and every day both seeing and installing some of the newest, most modern trends. When it comes to modernizing and updating your home, you couldn’t take advice from a better source! Luckily we’re curating the month’s trends that we’ve noticed, just for you in Harrisburg, every single month. August’s trend of the month? Our homeowners in Harrisburg are renovating and adding on to their four-season rooms!

A four-season room in a home can be many homeowners’ favorite spot. It’s usually an area associated with relaxing or being at peace and often has a beautiful view of the a backyard or outdoor area. There's a lot to love about a good four-season room.

Many four-season rooms, especially those in older homes, start out as sunrooms or three-season rooms. This is because the basis of a three- or four-season room is the amount of glass in the room with the idea that you can enjoy a connection with nature and outdoor views from the comfort of your home. The massive amount of glass that it takes to achieve this can sometimes reduce energy efficiency in homes with older windows. However, Pella has the technology to mitigate this concern with double- and triple-pane glass.

If you’re looking to turn a sunroom or a three-season room into a four-season room, you’ll likely to want energy-efficient windows. Triple-pane windows are the most efficient. Double-pane glass is also a good option. When it comes to the amount of glass in a four-season room, most homeowners agree that triple-pane glass is usually your best bet.

If you’re looking to upgrade your sunroom or four-season room and are curious about your options, reach out to one of our professional sales reps here to see all that’s available to you. It won’t be long before your sunroom is a beautiful four-season room, just like our Harrisburg homeowners!