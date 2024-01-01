The housing market is growing around the greater Harrisburg area, which presents ample opportunity for installing or replacing your windows and doors. Whether a new home in Mount Joy or an older Victorian home in Allison Hill, traditional architecture is still the prominent style across southeastern Pennsylvania.

In homes both new and old, homeowners enjoy the versatility of awning windows. Awning windows are hinged at the top and open outwards in a way that resembles an awning, earning them their name. Awning windows provide excellent ventilation and can be great solutions for tight spaces, like above a door, or in areas like bathrooms, where privacy is a concern, as they can be placed higher up on the wall. Used solo, in multiples, or as a complement to other window styles, awning windows can be used in nearly limitless combinations, providing flexibility to Harrisburg-area homeowners.

Commonly known as: crank out window, retractable window, top hung window, top hinged window