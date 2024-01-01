Harrisburg Bay Windows
Bay Windows Connect Pennsylvania Homes with Traditional Roots
A bay window consists of three window panes: one central picture window and two operable windows set at an angle on either side. Bay windows are a beautiful architectural feature on any home, providing curb appeal from the outside and additional light on the inside. Because bay windows project away from the home they also have the benefit of creating additional space on the interior and can be ideal spots for creating window seats or cozy reading nooks.
Bay and bow windows have timeless appeal and are frequently seen on traditional homes like Colonials and Victorians. Bay windows are prominent features on many of the townhomes and row houses in Harrisburg and Lancaster.
Commonly known as: projection window, bay box window
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Traditional Bay Window Architecture
Traditional styles of homes are prominent throughout the northeast United States. You will find beautiful bay and bow windows on many of the Colonial and Victorian-style homes and townhomes around Harrisburg. Traditional grille patterns on replacement windows can help reinforce the classic roots of homes like these
Kitchen Bay Windows
While bay and bow windows are commonly placed on the front of homes for a wider view of the street, they are an equally popular choice for rooms on the back of the home, like kitchens and dining areas. Bay windows in the kitchen can help open up a space that historically may have been small and closed off. A bay window in front of the kitchen sink can provide natural light for tasks and allow for those in the kitchen to keep an eye on children or pets outside.
Energy-Efficient Bay Windows
Energy-efficient windows can help regulate the climate of your home and cut energy costs. Pella bay windows with the ENERGY STAR® rating can help improve the thermal performance of your home. Pella offers insulating glass options that can help keep cold air out in the winter and hot air out in the Pennsylvania summer. Closing or adjusting the blinds is another way to temper the intense sunshine entering your windows. Between-the-glass blinds are available exclusively on bay and bow windows in Pella® Lifestyle series.
Bay Window Sizes
Pella bay and bow windows are available in a range of sizes, with options for 30- and 45-degree bay windows and 4- and 5-unit bow windows. The depth of a bay window, or how far it projects away from the home, depends on the degree of the angle, and the width of the center and the two flanking windows. Whether it’s a small bay window or a large one you seek, there’s a size to suit your needs.
Harrisburg Climate Recommendations
Fiberglass Windows
For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass bay windows.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Durable Materials
Frequent storms during winter in southeastern Pennsylvania can bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding are ideal for withstanding the elements.
Harrisburg Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.
