Harrisburg Bay Windows

A bay window consists of three window panes: one central picture window and two operable windows set at an angle on either side. Bay windows are a beautiful architectural feature on any home, providing curb appeal from the outside and additional light on the inside. Because bay windows project away from the home they also have the benefit of creating additional space on the interior and can be ideal spots for creating window seats or cozy reading nooks.

Bay and bow windows have timeless appeal and are frequently seen on traditional homes like Colonials and Victorians. Bay windows are prominent features on many of the townhomes and row houses in Harrisburg and Lancaster.

Commonly known as: projection window, bay box window