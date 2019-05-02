<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Beautiful New Entry Door Makes For a Happy Homeowner

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on May 2, 2019

Purple statement glass full-light front door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mechanicsburg, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The owner of this Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, home wanted a new entry door that would beautify their home and make the entryway pop.

The solution was a beautiful new full-light fiberglass entry door with statement glass and a colorful finish.

The new door jazzes up the entry and makes the homeowner very happy. 

