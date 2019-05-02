Beautiful New Entry Door Makes For a Happy Homeowner
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on May 2, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mechanicsburg, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The owner of this Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, home wanted a new entry door that would beautify their home and make the entryway pop.
The solution was a beautiful new full-light fiberglass entry door with statement glass and a colorful finish.
The new door jazzes up the entry and makes the homeowner very happy.
