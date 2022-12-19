Black Fiberglass Single-Hung and Fixed Windows Complete Modern New Construction Home

This new construction home in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was built by Creative Home Enhancements and features our black fiberglass single-hung and fixed windows.

The new black windows enhance the modern style of this home and go well with its multi-colored siding.

In addition, the combination of our single-hung and picture windows also brings in more natural light while their black fiberglass material keeps the frames sleek and clean. Our fiberglass windows will also provide this new Harrisburg home with long-lasting durability.