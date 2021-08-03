Black Window Styles for Traditional Harrisburg Homes

Why Replace Your Windows?

There are many reasons why it may be time to replace your windows, including that your current windows are not performing well or are not visually pleasing anymore. If your frames are damaged or falling apart, it’s time for a replacement. Condensation or moisture build-up between the panes of glass can cause damage and performance issues and may call for a replacement. If you notice an increase in your energy bill or if you are feeling more drafts in your home, that could be an indication that your window is failing and lacking in energy efficiency. Lastly, if your window operates poorly or you can’t open it easily anymore, it may be time for a replacement.

Benefits of Replacement Windows

There are many benefits to replacing your windows:

Replacing your window can be especially helpful if you are looking to sell in the future. Increased security. Old windows may be worn and not seal as tight when they are locked making them easier to get open. They also might not operate as well in general.

With increased energy efficiency comes more comfort in your home, as new windows are able to reflect heat back outside during the summer and keep it in during the winter to help regulate a comfortable temperature year-round. Noise reduction. Along with innovations for energy efficiency, new advancements have been made in windows that can help reduce indoor and outdoor noise by having dual- or triple-pane glass, varying glass thickness, insulating window frames, and proper installation.

The Lasting Popularity of Black Windows

The color black has gained popularity when it comes to windows, and it looks like that momentum isn’t going away anytime soon. Black windows add curb appeal as they stand out to distinguish your home, which can, in turn, add value to it. Black windows create clean lines and a contemporary look that many people love. They are also versatile in window type and material while also working with a variety of home styles.

Visual Appeal of Black Windows

Black windows add drama and make a statement; the black lines can also look like a shadow making any vibrant color pop while also making the windows or other colored elements feel closer to you. From the inside, black frames tend to disappear as you look out of them to create an even better view than traditionally colored windows. Overall, the color black creates contrast, and when added to your home’s windows, they can show off how unique your home is.