Black Window Styles for Traditional Harrisburg Homes
on August 3, 2021
Black windows continue to trend with their bold statements and stunning aesthetics. Here's everything you need to know about black replacement windows from Pella of Harrisburg.
Why Replace Your Windows?
There are many reasons why it may be time to replace your windows, including that your current windows are not performing well or are not visually pleasing anymore. If your frames are damaged or falling apart, it’s time for a replacement. Condensation or moisture build-up between the panes of glass can cause damage and performance issues and may call for a replacement. If you notice an increase in your energy bill or if you are feeling more drafts in your home, that could be an indication that your window is failing and lacking in energy efficiency. Lastly, if your window operates poorly or you can’t open it easily anymore, it may be time for a replacement.
Benefits of Replacement Windows
There are many benefits to replacing your windows:
- Increases your home’s value. Replacing your window can be especially helpful if you are looking to sell in the future.
- Increased security. Old windows may be worn and not seal as tight when they are locked making them easier to get open. They also might not operate as well in general.
- Improve energy efficiency. New windows provide a tighter seal to your home to prevent drafts that affect your home’s energy efficiency. New windows have grown in terms of innovation, so they offer more ways to be energy efficient, including Low-E glass and argon gas between the panes to prevent heat transfer.
- Comfort. With increased energy efficiency comes more comfort in your home, as new windows are able to reflect heat back outside during the summer and keep it in during the winter to help regulate a comfortable temperature year-round.
- Noise reduction. Along with innovations for energy efficiency, new advancements have been made in windows that can help reduce indoor and outdoor noise by having dual- or triple-pane glass, varying glass thickness, insulating window frames, and proper installation.
The Lasting Popularity of Black Windows
The color black has gained popularity when it comes to windows, and it looks like that momentum isn’t going away anytime soon. Black windows add curb appeal as they stand out to distinguish your home, which can, in turn, add value to it. Black windows create clean lines and a contemporary look that many people love. They are also versatile in window type and material while also working with a variety of home styles.
Visual Appeal of Black Windows
Black windows add drama and make a statement; the black lines can also look like a shadow making any vibrant color pop while also making the windows or other colored elements feel closer to you. From the inside, black frames tend to disappear as you look out of them to create an even better view than traditionally colored windows. Overall, the color black creates contrast, and when added to your home’s windows, they can show off how unique your home is.
Black Windows for Traditional Homes
Black windows aren’t exclusive to the modern homes you might think of — they are also a great choice to incorporate into traditional homes. Harrisburg is an old colonial town with centuries of rich architectural history. The HLLY (Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York) region played a prominent role in American history. Due to this, many homes in these areas are traditional and historic. Bay windows and French doors are popular because of the historic fit and folk charm of Victorian, Colonial, and Tudor-influenced homes. Even with these being traditional homes, you can add black windows to customize their look.
Some examples of this include:
This homeowner wanted to update their windows to modernize and reflect the Tudor-inspired style of their home. They chose to go with black Lifestyle Series casement windows and ended up deciding on a black finish for a slightly more modern look.
Another homeowner wanted windows to match the unique styling and color of his home in Dillsburg. Our modern and low-maintenance Impervia fiberglass windows were finished in black and installed to create clean lines on the home’s exterior.
We finished the aluminum cladding on Pella Architect Series casement windows with black for a homeowner in Harrisburg, creating a cohesive aesthetic with the rich wood of the home while also having a more modern look. The black cladding contrasts the warm wood on the home’s exterior creating such an amazing effect! See it here.
And lastly, we worked with Creative Building Concepts to renovate a cabin in Carlisle. We were able to utilize black to enhance their pop of orange color and kept the true history of the cabin alive. Check out the before and after photos of this project.
Pella Black Windows
We offer several window lines and materials in black, including our wood, fiberglass and vinyl series windows.
Black Wood Windows
Our wood lines include our Architect Series Traditional and Contemporary, Pella Reserve Traditional and Contemporary, and our Lifestyle Series. These have an aluminum-clad exterior that can be black with an interior that is painted or stained black.
Black Fiberglass Windows
Our Impervia fiberglass windows can come with a solid black finish inside and outside with our durable, low-lasting powder-coat finish.
Black Vinyl Windows
As for our vinyl windows, our 250 Series has a dual-color frame option so that you can get a black exterior with a white interior.
Your local Pella professional is here to help you find the right solution for your project. They will listen to your wants, needs, and style and discuss your options based on what you talked about.
