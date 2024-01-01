Harrisburg Casement Windows
Update Your Home with Versatile Casement Windows
Hinged on one side and operated via a hand crank, casement windows extend open away from the home. Thanks to their functionality and ease of use, this type of window is a popular choice for homeowners of all kinds. A turn of the hand crank is all that is required to open a casement window, which makes them great solutions for tight corners and other hard-to-reach places like over the kitchen sink. As opposed to single- or double-hung windows, which slide open vertically and allow airflow through half of the window, casement windows are capable of extending fully, allowing maximum airflow through the entire window.
Traditional architecture is prominent in southeastern Pennsylvania — from Hershey to Mechanicsburg, beautiful traditional townhomes, Colonial-influenced and Victorian-style homes abound. Casement windows are extremely versatile and can be found on both traditional and more contemporary home styles. As the greater Harrisburg housing market continues to grow, there is plenty of opportunity for installing new or replacement casement windows.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Black Casement Windows
Black casement windows remain a top choice for modern homes and for good reason. They provide a sophisticated and eye-catching upgrade that also delivers on energy efficiency. These windows are perfect for homeowners seeking a contemporary, stylish look.
Fiberglass Casement Windows
The Harrisburg area experiences its fair share of inclement weather. Fiberglass casement windows are the most durable option available when security and strength are a top concern.
Wood Casement Windows
Enjoy the energy efficiency and natural beauty of wood with wood casement windows. Whether you’re updating a traditional home in Carlisle or building a new contemporary home in Mount Joy, there’s a Pella wood casement window to meet your needs.
Vinyl Casement Windows
Casement windows open with the turn of a crank and can work in any room of your home, from living room to bathroom. Vinyl casement windows are not only practical, but they are one of the most energy-efficient options available.
Harrisburg Climate Recommendations
Harrisburg, and surrounding areas like Paxtonia, Hershey, Middletown, Mechanicsburg, and Carlisle, are home to a humid-continental climate, meaning the region experiences all four seasons. Winters are cold and snowy, while summer brings warm temps and humidity. Energy-efficient glass and materials will help protect your home against fluctuations in temperature.
Double or Triple Pane Glass
Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double or triple-pane casement windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency during the winter months.
Diverse Climate
Be prepared for Harrisburg's cold winters and unpredictable seasonal weather with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, available for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand the elements that all four seasons can bring.
Energy Efficiency/Insulating GlassPella utilizes Low-E insulating glass with argon to help keep your home insulated during southeastern Pennsylvania’s chilly winters and moderate summers.
Harrisburg Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.
