Hinged on one side and operated via a hand crank, casement windows extend open away from the home. Thanks to their functionality and ease of use, this type of window is a popular choice for homeowners of all kinds. A turn of the hand crank is all that is required to open a casement window, which makes them great solutions for tight corners and other hard-to-reach places like over the kitchen sink. As opposed to single- or double-hung windows, which slide open vertically and allow airflow through half of the window, casement windows are capable of extending fully, allowing maximum airflow through the entire window.

Traditional architecture is prominent in southeastern Pennsylvania — from Hershey to Mechanicsburg, beautiful traditional townhomes, Colonial-influenced and Victorian-style homes abound. Casement windows are extremely versatile and can be found on both traditional and more contemporary home styles. As the greater Harrisburg housing market continues to grow, there is plenty of opportunity for installing new or replacement casement windows.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows