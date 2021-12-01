Custom Colors Give This Historic Home a Modern Update
on December 1, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Lancaster, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved
Front Window, Patio Doors
Products Used:
This historic home in Lancaster, PA needed some renovations to maintain its original look while also adding a modern update.
Our team worked with Ebersole Brothers Construction and decided to install Pella Reserve – Traditional double-hung and picture windows and sliding glass and hinged french patio doors.
The new windows and doors feature custom colors and cladding, helping make the historic yet updated home stand out beautifully.
