<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Custom Colors Give This Historic Home a Modern Update

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on December 1, 2021

gray sliding glass patio door

Project Scope

This historic home in Lancaster, PA needed some renovations to maintain its original look while also adding a modern update.

Our team worked with Ebersole Brothers Construction and decided to install Pella Reserve – Traditional double-hung and picture windows and sliding glass and hinged french patio doors.

The new windows and doors feature custom colors and cladding, helping make the historic yet updated home stand out beautifully.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now