Double-Hung Window Replacement for Cottage-Style Home in Lancaster
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on March 13, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Lancaster, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of Home
Products Used:
It was very important to the homeowners of this cottage-style home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that their new windows match the original windows. They also wanted to improve the energy efficiency in the home. This project was unique because the exterior of the home was stone, but it was no problem for our expert installers! We installed wood double-hung windows with exterior aluminum cladding.
The new windows matched the original windows and significantly improved the home's energy efficiency.
