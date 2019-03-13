<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Double-Hung Window Replacement for Cottage-Style Home in Lancaster

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on March 13, 2019

lancaster home gets new wood double hung windows on the side of their home

Project Scope

It was very important to the homeowners of this cottage-style home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that their new windows match the original windows. They also wanted to improve the energy efficiency in the home. This project was unique because the exterior of the home was stone, but it was no problem for our expert installers! We installed wood double-hung windows with exterior aluminum cladding.

The new windows matched the original windows and significantly improved the home's energy efficiency.

image of new wood double hung window in lancaster home

