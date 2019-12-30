Pella of Harrisburg Partners with PEQ Construction to Provide Lifestyle Series Windows for East Berlin Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on December 30, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
East Berlin, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole Home
Products Used:
We partnered with PEQ Construction to provide wood windows for a beautiful new home in East Berlin.
The homeowner wanted a modern look with the high quality of wood windows.
The Lifestyle Series wood double-hung windows were the perfect fit for their needs. The stone on the outside of the home and the wood of the windows create a beautiful, modern aesthetic.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.