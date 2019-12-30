<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella of Harrisburg Partners with PEQ Construction to Provide Lifestyle Series Windows for East Berlin Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on December 30, 2019

Lifestyle Series wood windows on front of East Berlin home

Project Scope

We partnered with PEQ Construction to provide wood windows for a beautiful new home in East Berlin.

The homeowner wanted a modern look with the high quality of wood windows.

The Lifestyle Series wood double-hung windows were the perfect fit for their needs. The stone on the outside of the home and the wood of the windows create a beautiful, modern aesthetic.

