Pella of Harrisburg Partners with PEQ Construction to Provide Lifestyle Series Windows for East Berlin Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on April 18, 2019

harrisburg home - new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Harrisburg, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Harrisburg homeowner wanted to replace their entry door with a much more energy efficient option and one that would match both the trim and the original brick of the home. 

A beautiful fiberglass mahogany grain door brightened up the home's entryway. The dark stained mahogany door matched with the brick of the home as well as the trim of the door.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

