Fiberglass Casement Windows Complement Dillsburg Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on September 30, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Dillsburg, PA
Age of Structure:
New
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Zimmerman Homes needed modern, low-maintenance windows that would match well with the unique style and colors of the home they were building in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.
We suggested Pella® Impervia® windows due to their durability and their ease of maintenance.
Our casement style of windows went perfectly with the more modern style and clean lines of the home. Black windows match the beautiful and unique colors used on the exterior. The result is a beautiful new home!
