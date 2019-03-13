<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Craftsman Door Modernizes Lancaster Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on March 13, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Lancaster, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this Lancaster, PA home wanted to update their entry door in order to modernize the exterior and allow more light into the home. This is one of many updates the homeowner is currently making in order to modernize their home. We installed a fiberglass entry door for this project. The beautiful new entry door has modernized the entryway and will fit well with the rest of the updates currently taking place in the home. 

