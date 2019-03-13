Fiberglass Craftsman Door Modernizes Lancaster Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on March 13, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Lancaster, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Entry Door
Products Used:
ddd
The homeowner of this Lancaster, PA home wanted to update their entry door in order to modernize the exterior and allow more light into the home. This is one of many updates the homeowner is currently making in order to modernize their home. We installed a fiberglass entry door for this project. The beautiful new entry door has modernized the entryway and will fit well with the rest of the updates currently taking place in the home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.