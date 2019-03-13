Fiberglass Entry Door Replaces 30 Year Old Door in York Home
on March 13, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
York, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The homeowner of this York, PA home had a 30 year old door that needed replaced. They wanted something more energy efficient. We installed a fiberglass entry door for this project. The beautiful new entry door has improved the energy efficiency in the home and allows plenty of natural light into the entryway of the home. This project was really fun and unique because the homeowner is actually a builder as well!
