Fiberglass Entry Door Replaces 30 Year Old Door in York Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on March 13, 2019

outside image of york home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    York, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this York, PA home had a 30 year old door that needed replaced. They wanted something more energy efficient. We installed a fiberglass entry door for this project. The beautiful new entry door has improved the energy efficiency in the home and allows plenty of natural light into the entryway of the home. This project was really fun and unique because the homeowner is actually a builder as well! 

