Fiberglass Stained Entry Door a Perfect Fit for Brick Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on April 24, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Harrisburg, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Harrisburg homeowner wished to update their old entry door due to a lack of energy efficiency. They wanted better energy efficiency but also wanted a door that matched the brick home.

A beautiful fiberglass entry door that increased energy efficiency and looked great with the homeowner's brick home was installed, completing the homeowner's wishes.

