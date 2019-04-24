Fiberglass Stained Entry Door a Perfect Fit for Brick Home
on April 24, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Harrisburg, PA
Area of Structure Involved
Entryway
Products Used:
This Harrisburg homeowner wished to update their old entry door due to a lack of energy efficiency. They wanted better energy efficiency but also wanted a door that matched the brick home.
A beautiful fiberglass entry door that increased energy efficiency and looked great with the homeowner's brick home was installed, completing the homeowner's wishes.
