French Patio Door Brightens Up Mechanicsburg Kitchen

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on April 8, 2020

Interior view new wood hinged French patio door with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Mechanicsburg, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Door

For this Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, home we wanted to install a patio door that would match the modern aesthetic of the home and kitchen, but would also let in plenty of light to brighten the area.

PEQ Construction did a wonderful job installing French patio doors from the Pella® Lifestyle series. The hinged doors achieve both of the project's main goals. A bright white interior finish for the door helps lighten and brighten the kitchen.

The kitchen is now brighter thanks to the new hinged patio door and the home looks great.

Exterior view white hinged French patio door with traditional grille pattern on brick home

