French Patio Door Brightens Up Mechanicsburg Kitchen
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on April 8, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Mechanicsburg, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved
Patio
Products Used:
For this Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, home we wanted to install a patio door that would match the modern aesthetic of the home and kitchen, but would also let in plenty of light to brighten the area.
PEQ Construction did a wonderful job installing French patio doors from the Pella® Lifestyle series. The hinged doors achieve both of the project's main goals. A bright white interior finish for the door helps lighten and brighten the kitchen.
The kitchen is now brighter thanks to the new hinged patio door and the home looks great.
