French Patio Door Brightens Up Mechanicsburg Kitchen

For this Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, home we wanted to install a patio door that would match the modern aesthetic of the home and kitchen, but would also let in plenty of light to brighten the area.

PEQ Construction did a wonderful job installing French patio doors from the Pella® Lifestyle series. The hinged doors achieve both of the project's main goals. A bright white interior finish for the door helps lighten and brighten the kitchen.

The kitchen is now brighter thanks to the new hinged patio door and the home looks great.