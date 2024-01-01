French Patio Doors Provide Timeless Charm

Made primarily of glass and hinged on one side, French doors, also known as hinged patio doors, swing away from the home to open to an outdoor living area. While most French doors consist of two door panels, depending on the size and needs of a particular space, one or both panels may be operable.

Traditional architecture is prominent in southeastern Pennsylvania. From Victorian homes in Allison Hill to Tudor-influenced homes in Lancaster, the timeless charm of French patio doors is fitting for a region with such rich history. Pella offers three different French door product lines so you can find the style that best suits your Harrisburg-area home.

Commonly known as: hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door, French window