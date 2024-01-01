<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Harrisburg French Patio Doors

French Patio Doors Provide Timeless Charm

Made primarily of glass and hinged on one side, French doors, also known as hinged patio doors, swing away from the home to open to an outdoor living area. While most French doors consist of two door panels, depending on the size and needs of a particular space, one or both panels may be operable.

Traditional architecture is prominent in southeastern Pennsylvania. From Victorian homes in Allison Hill to Tudor-influenced homes in Lancaster, the timeless charm of French patio doors is fitting for a region with such rich history. Pella offers three different French door product lines so you can find the style that best suits your Harrisburg-area home.

Commonly known as: hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door, French window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Traditional Wooden Style

Wooden French doors have traditional appeal. Lucky for homeowners who desire the classic elegance of wood, timeless wooden French doors are available in all three Pella product lines. Choose from mahogany, Douglas fir, or pine interiors finished in a range of paint and stain colors, including natural and black, to match the style of your home.

Screen* Doors for French Doors

Let fresh breezes into your home while keeping bugs and pests at bay with screen doors for your French patio door. And with Pella screens, you won’t compromise the clear indoor-outdoor connection. Pella screens are made from a finer mesh than standard fiberglass screens for better airflow and improved transparency.

French Door Sizes

French doors provide abundant natural light and a wide opening that helps create an indoor-outdoor connection and improved flow between spaces. Homeowners who appreciate the style of French doors, but don’t have the space for two operable door panels can choose to just have one operable door instead of two, while still keeping the pleasing symmetrical appearance of double doors. If space is really tight, homeowners can even opt for a single French-style door.

Sliding French Doors

Sliding French doors offer the look of French doors with the function of sliding doors and are another popular option among homeowners with space constraints. Because sliding doors glide open along a track instead of opening into a room, a sliding door with a traditional grille pattern can provide the charm homeowners enjoy about French doors while saving precious space.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Harrisburg Climate Recommendations

Energy Efficiency/Insulating Glass

Pella utilizes Low-E insulating glass with argon to help keep your home insulated during chilly winters and moderate summers.

Between-the-Glass Blinds

Help temper intense sunshine and create added privacy with between-the-glass blinds that won’t get in the way as doors are opened and closed.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding are ideal for withstanding the elements.

