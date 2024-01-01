If your fiberglass or steel entry door from Pella was delivered without an interior or exterior finish (paint or stain), you must finish it within 30 days to protect your investment.

If your wood entry door from Pella was delivered without an interior or exterior finish (paint or stain), you must finish it within 14 days to protect your investment.

The Pella warranty does not cover issues associated with failure to properly finish in a timely manner. Get complete details on your warranty, including exceptions and limitations.

NOTES:

For a professional-looking painted finish, it's important to use a quality brush or spray technique. Contact your local paint professional for recommendations. Installation of a steel entry door within five miles of a seacoast is not recommended due to the risk of corrosion, and it will void Pella's steel entry door warranty. Be sure to consult with your local paint or finish store representative or professional to help address your specific finishing needs and review the Finishing section of the Pella Entry Door Owner's Manual for details about how to properly finish your Pella entry door.