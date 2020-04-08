<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Lifestyle Dual-Pane Windows Give Bernville Home a Lift

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on April 8, 2020

Before

Front exterior view of home with old windows, shutters, and entry door

After

Front exterior view of home with wood windows, blue shutters and fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Bernville, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Bernville, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to give their home a facelift by updating the look as well as the color of their home.

In addition to replacing the windows, we updated the shutters as well, and installed a new blue fiberglass entry door that matched the new shutters.

The new look of the front of the home has improved curb appeal and creates a beautiful and cohesive look that the homeowners enjoy. The homeowners are excited to update their yard and complete their home facelift.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now