Lifestyle Dual-Pane Windows Give Bernville Home a Lift
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on April 8, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Bernville, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved
Front of Home
Products Used:
This Bernville, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to give their home a facelift by updating the look as well as the color of their home.
In addition to replacing the windows, we updated the shutters as well, and installed a new blue fiberglass entry door that matched the new shutters.
The new look of the front of the home has improved curb appeal and creates a beautiful and cohesive look that the homeowners enjoy. The homeowners are excited to update their yard and complete their home facelift.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.