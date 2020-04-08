Lifestyle Dual-Pane Windows Give Bernville Home a Lift

This Bernville, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to give their home a facelift by updating the look as well as the color of their home.

In addition to replacing the windows, we updated the shutters as well, and installed a new blue fiberglass entry door that matched the new shutters.

The new look of the front of the home has improved curb appeal and creates a beautiful and cohesive look that the homeowners enjoy. The homeowners are excited to update their yard and complete their home facelift.