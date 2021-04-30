<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Lifestyle Series Complete New Addition to New Freedom Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on April 30, 2021

Exterior view of home with new white wood double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    New Freedom, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    New Addition

  • Area of Structure Involved

    All windows on addition to home area, front room

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

Contractor Chris Lutter built this small addition to a home in New Freedom, Pennsylvania, using Pella's Lifestyle Series windows.

The Lifestyle Series wood windows used matched the style of the rest of the home while also providing remarkable performance in energy efficiency and noise reduction.

Pella Lifestyle Series windows will let you barely hear the lawnmower outside cutting all that land while you relax in the peace and quiet inside!

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now