Lifestyle Series Complete New Addition to New Freedom Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on April 30, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
New Freedom, PA
Age of Structure:
New Addition
Area of Structure Involved
All windows on addition to home area, front room
Products Used:
Contractor Chris Lutter built this small addition to a home in New Freedom, Pennsylvania, using Pella's Lifestyle Series windows.
The Lifestyle Series wood windows used matched the style of the rest of the home while also providing remarkable performance in energy efficiency and noise reduction.
Pella Lifestyle Series windows will let you barely hear the lawnmower outside cutting all that land while you relax in the peace and quiet inside!
