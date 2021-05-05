Lifestyle Series Windows and Doors Showcase Home's Character

This Lebanon, Pennsylvania, homeowner was ready to upgrade their home with several different types of windows and doors. We installed Pella Lifestyle Series wood windows and doors into this home, and they the perfect fit for the home's character!

With our Lifestyle Series, you can have wonderful wood windows that have a variety of inventive features as well as a selection of paints, stains and hardware finishes.

The wood single and double entry doors we put in go great with the wooden beams and white siding. The black frame exterior on the double-hung and picture windows also add to the aesthetic and complement the variety of materials used to build this home.