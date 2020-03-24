Lifestyle Series Windows Perfect for Glen Rock Addition

This Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, homeowner added on to their home and wanted their new windows to match the existing windows throughout the rest of their home. The rest of their home has 30-year-old Pella windows that are still in great shape and functioning perfectly.

Because the existing windows were also Pella we were able to match them perfectly. We installed wood double-hung windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. The homeowner was impressed by the quality and resilience of their old windows and was incredibly happy to use Pella windows again.

The addition looks great on the home and the new windows match the original ones perfectly. The homeowner can't wait to see how long these new windows last them!