Our Akron, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to update their windows to both modernize their home but also reflect the Tudor-inspired style of home.

Our homeowner also wanted between-the-glass blinds in order to help have better control over the amount of natural light let into their home.

We installed black Pella Lifestyle Series casement windows with Prairie-style grilles to match the Tudor-inspired home. The homeowners decided on black windows for a slightly more modern look. The overall project updates the home in a very harmonious way, leaving a beautifully renovated home.