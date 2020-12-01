<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Windows Perfect for Glen Rock Addition

Pella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on December 1, 2020

Exterior view of Tudor-style home with black wood casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Arkon, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved

    Entire home (minus bay window)

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Casement Windows

Our Akron, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to update their windows to both modernize their home but also reflect the Tudor-inspired style of home.

Our homeowner also wanted between-the-glass blinds in order to help have better control over the amount of natural light let into their home.

We installed black Pella Lifestyle Series casement windows with Prairie-style grilles to match the Tudor-inspired home. The homeowners decided on black windows for a slightly more modern look. The overall project updates the home in a very harmonious way, leaving a beautifully renovated home.

