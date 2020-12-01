Lifestyle Series Windows Perfect for Glen Rock Addition
on December 1, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Arkon, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved
Entire home (minus bay window)
Products Used:
Our Akron, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to update their windows to both modernize their home but also reflect the Tudor-inspired style of home.
Our homeowner also wanted between-the-glass blinds in order to help have better control over the amount of natural light let into their home.
We installed black Pella Lifestyle Series casement windows with Prairie-style grilles to match the Tudor-inspired home. The homeowners decided on black windows for a slightly more modern look. The overall project updates the home in a very harmonious way, leaving a beautifully renovated home.
