<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Lifestyle Windows a Perfect Fit for York Kitchen Renovation

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on September 18, 2019

Pella Lifestyle Series Casement Wood Window - Harrisburg

Project Scope

During the remodel of this York, Pennsylvania, home, the contractor replaced the kitchen's vinyl window with a Lifestyle Series wood window. Replacing the old vinyl window with the Pella® Lifestyle Series casement window provided a great upgrade to the homeowner's kitchen. 

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now