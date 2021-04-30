Multiple Patio Door Replacements Prepare Lancaster Home for Warmer Weather
on April 30, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Lancaster, PA
Age of Structure:
New Construction Home
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole Home
Products Used:
This homeowner in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was ready for some new patio doors and windows! They chose to go with a mix of doors, including some with grilles and some that have a large glass area to let the sunlight in.
These black frame doors give a great accent to the style of the house.
The homeowner also had a 4-pocket sliding door installed that will be sure to blur the lines between inside and out for the upcoming summer season!
Project Gallery
