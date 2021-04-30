<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Multiple Patio Door Replacements Prepare Lancaster Home for Warmer Weather

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on April 30, 2021

Exterior view of wood sliding patio door with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

This homeowner in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was ready for some new patio doors and windows! They chose to go with a mix of doors, including some with grilles and some that have a large glass area to let the sunlight in.

These black frame doors give a great accent to the style of the house.

The homeowner also had a 4-pocket sliding door installed that will be sure to blur the lines between inside and out for the upcoming summer season!

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now