Natural Wood Windows Create Stunning Exterior and a Warm Interior

This beautiful Carlisle, PA home needed replacement windows and doors throughout it. Our team installed a combination of different wood windows on the home. They featured putty grilles, a black exterior, an unfinished clear pine interior and matte black hardware. The hinged patio doors also match, with a pine interior and oil-rubbed bronze hardware. The black and wood on the window's exterior complement the home's stone façade.

To create a unique look and uninterrupted view that lets in lots of natural light, our team installed fixed windows of various shapes. We also installed double-hung and awning windows to provide ventilation. The homeowners were going to stain the interior of the windows and doors, but after seeing how beautiful the unfinished wood looked, they decided to add a clear coat on top and enjoy the wood's natural beauty.