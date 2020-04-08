Naval Blue Entry Door Upgrades Mechanicsburg Entryway

This Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner had an old navy blue entry door. The old door was lacking in energy efficiency and was faded due to sun exposure and age.

The homeowners loved the original navy blue color of the door but were sad about how the color had faded over time. They were also looking to increase energy efficiency and eliminate drafts into the home.

We installed a new navy blue fiberglass entry door with glass. The homeowners love the new navy blue color of the door and love that with a fiberglass door, they won't have to worry about fading over time or about having to keep up with maintenance.