Navy Blue Entry Door Enhances York Home
on July 3, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Harrisburg, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved
Entryway
Products Used:
This Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted an upgrade to their front door that would make their entryway more elegant.
However, they also wanted to keep the color from their original door.
We installed a beautiful 6-panel fiberglass entry door that kept the original color of the home. New sidelights and a transom window with decorative glass enhance the elegance of the entryway.
