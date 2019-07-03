<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Navy Blue Entry Door Enhances York Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on July 3, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Harrisburg, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted an upgrade to their front door that would make their entryway more elegant.

However, they also wanted to keep the color from their original door.

We installed a beautiful 6-panel fiberglass entry door that kept the original color of the home. New sidelights and a transom window with decorative glass enhance the elegance of the entryway. 

Interior view of white 6-panel fiberglass entry door with decorative glass sidelights and transom

