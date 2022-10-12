New Black Double-Hung Wood Windows Make Bold Statement on Traditional Orange Home

Our wood windows were used to replace the old windows in this gorgeous Newport, PA home.

Originally built in the 1900s, we helped preserve the traditional look of the home by installing double-hung windows. There are also grilles between the glass to add some character and charm to the home while also enabling easy cleaning.

The house looks like it's ready for fall with its orange siding, and our black windows surrounded by white trim accentuate the home's exterior and add amazing curb appeal. As for the interior, the wood beams will be stained for a warm and inviting interior look.