New Pella Entry Door Makes Reading Homeowners Happy

These Reading, Pennsylvania homeowners have been living with a bad front door situation for months. They originally ordered a door through another door company and had a horrible experience with the door coming in damaged and repeated customer service issues resulted in the customer returning everything. After a back-and-forth with the other company, the homeowners decided to reach out to Pella because they have Pella windows in their house and they were very impressed with our service and their experience.

Having dealt with the ongoing issue with their entryway for quite some time, it was of the utmost importance to the homeowners that they finally got the problem resolved in a timely manner and got a door that they could be proud of and happy with.

Our Pella representative answered the 'cry for help' and met with them at their home to begin designing their door within a day. We designed the front entry door they wanted by adding bang straps to a two-panel mahogany grain fiberglass entry door in a provincial finish. We matched the bang straps, stain and hardware elements to colors and elements on the garage door to create a cohesive look.

The homeowners are ecstatic about how well the door turned out and are finally at ease with the look of their entry door.