New Red Door & Window Combo Adds Pop of Color to Middletown Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on December 1, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Middletown, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved
Patio
Products Used:
We installed our Lifestyle Series sliding door paired with our Architect Series Traditional fixed windows with grilles between the glass. The new sliding door also features blinds between the glass for convenience and privacy.
The change in color makes the new door pop and the door and window combo gives the entryway a whole new look.
We worked with Semic Building and Remodeling to complete this project in Middletown, PA.
