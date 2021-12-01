<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Red Door & Window Combo Adds Pop of Color to Middletown Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on December 1, 2021

Before

outdated brown framed sliding glass door before renovation

After

new red sliding glass door with red picture windows on either side

Project Scope

We installed our Lifestyle Series sliding door paired with our Architect Series Traditional fixed windows with grilles between the glass. The new sliding door also features blinds between the glass for convenience and privacy.

The change in color makes the new door pop and the door and window combo gives the entryway a whole new look.

We worked with Semic Building and Remodeling to complete this project in Middletown, PA.

