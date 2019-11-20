New Vinyl Windows Complete Whole-Home Transformation

We partnered with Danny Hill of Hill Construction to completely renovate an older little ranch home in Stewartstown, Pennsylvania.

The homeowners wanted to keep the home in their family but needed to renovate and add space to the small home in order for it to better serve their family.

Hill Construction did an amazing job on the renovation, adding an entire second floor. We provided Danny with Pella® 250 Series vinyl windows for the home. The vinyl windows were just what the homeowners were looking for — beautiful, energy efficient, and budget friendly.

We're pleased to have been able to partner with Hill Construction on this very special and beautiful project.