New Vinyl Windows Complete Whole-Home Transformation

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on November 20, 2019

Before

Exterior view of home under construction with old windows

After

Exterior view of updated home with gray siding and new white vinyl double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Stewartstown, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

We partnered with Danny Hill of Hill Construction to completely renovate an older little ranch home in Stewartstown, Pennsylvania.

The homeowners wanted to keep the home in their family but needed to renovate and add space to the small home in order for it to better serve their family.

Hill Construction did an amazing job on the renovation, adding an entire second floor. We provided Danny with Pella® 250 Series vinyl windows for the home. The vinyl windows were just what the homeowners were looking for — beautiful, energy efficient, and budget friendly.

We're pleased to have been able to partner with Hill Construction on this very special and beautiful project.

