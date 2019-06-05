New Wood Windows Beautify Dallastown Living Room

These Dallastown, Pennsylvania, homeowners had a beautiful space in their living room and really wanted to maximize the amount of light let into the room.

The combination of double-hung and fixed pane windows with prairie-style grille patterns allows the light to stream in. With between-the-glass blinds, the homeowners can control when and how much light they'd like to let in.

The Lifestyle Series was the perfect solution for these homeowners. They were able to keep the beautiful view and have total control over when they let light into their home.