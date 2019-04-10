<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Bay Window Opens Up Denver Living Room

on April 10, 2019

Before

after image of denver home with new wood bay window

After

before image of denver home with new wood bay window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Denver, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows, Wood Windows,

The homeowners of this Denver, PA home wanted to replace their bay window in order to open up their living room and allow more light into the home. We installed a wood bay window for this project. In order to achieve the open living room concept the homeowner wanted we had to optimize the window to include as much glass as we could but keep the weight of the window down. The homeowner is extremely happy with the end result and really feels their new window "just completely opens up the living room".

