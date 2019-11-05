Pella Fiberglass Entry Door Turns Heads in Energetic Green Color

Our Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted a new entry door that was both low maintenance and would make a statement for their home.

The homeowner wanted an entry door that would be eye-catching but wouldn't require them to re-paint every few months. They were very concerned with the bright color they envisioned fading over time.

We measured, designed and installed a beautiful fiberglass entry door in energetic green in order to achieve the look and longevity the homeowners wanted. Since the door is fiberglass, the homeowners won't have to worry about repainting or fading.

They're ecstatic over the low maintenance and bright beauty of their door! The color is the talk of the neighborhood, catching everyone's eyes and really providing the wow factor the homeowners wanted for their home.