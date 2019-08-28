<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Impervia Casement Windows Create Beautiful Four Seasons Room

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on August 28, 2019

Exterior view of four seasons porch with fiberglass casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Harrisburg, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Four Seasons Room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Fiberglass Windows

These Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, homeowners needed strong and durable windows for a four seasons room.

We wanted to get as much glass as possible into the four seasons room to give the homeowners the best view of their backyard and patio.

The energy efficiency and durability of the windows make for the perfect four seasons room for the homeowners.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now