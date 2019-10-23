<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Lifestyle Series Wood Windows in Beautiful New Anneville Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on October 23, 2019

Exterior of new gray two-story home with Pella wood windows

Project Scope

We worked with J.D. builders to provide beautiful windows for a new home in Anneville, Pennsylvania.

The builders wanted windows that would look good in the modern home but also provide the homeowner with great energy efficiency and function.

Pella® Lifestyle Series wood were the perfect fit for this home. They fit the modern style perfectly. 

