Pella Lifestyle Series Wood Windows in Beautiful New Anneville Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on October 23, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Anneville, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
We worked with J.D. builders to provide beautiful windows for a new home in Anneville, Pennsylvania.
The builders wanted windows that would look good in the modern home but also provide the homeowner with great energy efficiency and function.
Pella® Lifestyle Series wood were the perfect fit for this home. They fit the modern style perfectly.
