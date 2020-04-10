Pella Partners with Creative Building Concepts to Revitalize Homespun Farm

The windows are highlighted by custom simulated divided light grilles throughout the cabin. Additional space was converted from an original summer kitchen located on the property using the same beautiful windows. A Pella® Architect Series outswing door with black exterior cladding and interior provincial stain with oil-rubbed bronze hardware is also in the mix. Pella® Half and Full Lite Smooth Fiberglass Entry Doors with a naval exterior finish and provincial interior stain match the beautiful windows. One of the main focal points of the property is the original wood front entry door. Ciarrocchi worked with the interior designer to provide the Pella naval paint color so they could update the beautiful door to tie into the new entry doors on the property.

"It has been a pleasure working with these talented builders and I can’t wait to work on more projects with their team!" Ciarrocchi says.