Pella Partners with Creative Building Concepts to Revitalize Homespun Farm

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on April 10, 2020

Great things take time. Pella Sales Representative Liz Ciarrocchi has been working with Creative Building Concepts on a renovation project for the last year and a half. During this time, she has witnessed some amazing work done by Creative Building Concepts, a company known for their creative approach, unique solutions for homeowners and dedication to green building materials and strategies. For this project, they revitalized the Homespun Farms cabin, starting with an inoperable space and transforming it into a beautiful home.

Exterior view of old log cabin

"I have been working on this project for over the last year and a half with Creative Building Concepts out of Carlisle," Ciarrocchi says. "Ben Havens and his team truly transformed this log cabin and it’s amazing!"



Exterior view of renovated farm house with all-new Pella windows & doors

The project, also known as the Mudge Residence showcases Lifestyle Series dual-pane double-hung windows with black exterior cladding and provincial stained interiors with oil-rubbed bronze hardware. 

"The cohesiveness of the multiple line of Pella products allows us to mix and match product lines while keeping the same look and feel throughout the project," Ciarrocchi says.

Interior view of kitchen with provincial-stained wood double-hung windows

The windows are highlighted by custom simulated divided light grilles throughout the cabin. Additional space was converted from an original summer kitchen located on the property using the same beautiful windows. A Pella® Architect Series outswing door with black exterior cladding and interior provincial stain with oil-rubbed bronze hardware is also in the mix. Pella® Half and Full Lite Smooth Fiberglass Entry Doors with a naval exterior finish and provincial interior stain match the beautiful windows. One of the main focal points of the property is the original wood front entry door.  Ciarrocchi worked with the interior designer to provide the Pella naval paint color so they could update the beautiful door to tie into the new entry doors on the property.  

"It has been a pleasure working with these talented builders and I can’t wait to work on more projects with their team!" Ciarrocchi says.







