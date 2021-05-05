Pella Reserve Windows Offer Beautiful Update to Media Home

We worked with Restore N More to put in Pella Reserve Traditional double-hung windows to complement the beautiful and unique design of this Media, Pennsylvania.

Pella Reserve Traditional windows focus on the details in traditional designs, achieving your unique vision and including innovative features. We deliver authentic traditional styles with historic elements. Pella Reserve Traditional products create meaningful depth and a realistic shadow with their putty profile and historically accurate angles. The authentic hardware includes a spoon-lock for your window and the industry's only foam spacer solution to achieve a look of true-divided-light without having to sacrifice energy efficiency.

Our windows were able to accommodate both styles of walls, including the natural striping on the wood and the plain white walls. The black interior and white exterior of the frames also help the home and windows to come together as one unifying concept.